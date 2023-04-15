Maharashtra: 12 Killed, Several Injured as Bus Falls into Gorge

At least twelve people were killed and over 25 persons sustained major injuries in a tragic bus accident in Maharashtra on Saturday.

As per reports, at around 5:30 am on Saturday, a bus fell into a gorge in the Khopoli area of Raigad. The incident occurred at the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, a rescue operation has been launched in the incident spot. Rescue personnel were seen taking the survivors of the accident to safety with the help of ropes.

According to Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) "There were 40 to 45 people in the bus, out of which, seven people have died while more than 25 people are injured, the rescue is still underway, a crane has been called to pull out the bus."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his deep grief over the tragic incident. He has also announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased. Shinde also spoke to Raigad Collector and SP & also the team engaged in the rescue operation. Apart from this, the CM said that free treatment will be offered to the injured in government hospitals.