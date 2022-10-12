Haryana: 7 Members Including Children Injured in Cylinder Explosion

As many as seven members of family including children were severely injured when an LPG cylinder exploded in Haryana’s Rohtak district on Wednesday morning.

The injured, which included a couple and their five children, were rushed to the hospital and fire brigades reached the spot soon after the incident.

The house was also damaged in the cylinder blast.

Police Inspector said, “A married couple and their five children were critically injured in a cylinder blast in Rohtak's Ekta Colony this morning. All family members were admitted to the hospital. Fire tenders and police reached the spot.”

Further details are awaited.