Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Resigns Following BJP-JJP Alliance Rupture

A legislative meeting of the BJP, attended by 41 MLAs, is scheduled for later in the day. Prominent party figures such as Tarun Chugh, Union Minister Arjun Munda, and BJP's Haryana in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb are expected to participate. The BJP leaders also plan to engage with the five independent MLAs and Gopal Kanda of the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP), who pledge support to the BJP government.