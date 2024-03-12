Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Resigns Following BJP-JJP Alliance Rupture

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tendered his resignation from the state's top executive position on Tuesday following the rupture of the BJP alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).
The JJP, helmed by Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, commanded 10 MLAs in the Haryana Assembly. Khattar formally submitted his resignation letter to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.
Visuals captured Khattar, accompanied by several senior MLAs, arriving at Haryana Niwas in Chandigarh on Tuesday. BJP leader Kanwar Pal Gujjar confirmed the resignations of the CM and cabinet ministers, which were promptly accepted by the Governor. In response to queries about the next Chief Minister, Gujjar indicated continuity in leadership.
A legislative meeting of the BJP, attended by 41 MLAs, is scheduled for later in the day. Prominent party figures such as Tarun Chugh, Union Minister Arjun Munda, and BJP's Haryana in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb are expected to participate. The BJP leaders also plan to engage with the five independent MLAs and Gopal Kanda of the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP), who pledge support to the BJP government.
In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP commands 41 MLAs and enjoys the backing of five independent MLAs and HLP's Gopal Kanda. Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat expressed confidence in the survival of the Khattar-led government, asserting support from independent MLAs.
Meanwhile, HLP MLA Gopal Kanda underscored the strain in the BJP-JJP alliance but remained optimistic about BJP's electoral prospects in the state. He hinted at further discussions with the Chief Minister to chart the future course of action.
Trouble within the BJP's Haryana unit surfaced on March 10 when former BJP MP Brijendra Singh joined the Congress after resigning from the ruling party. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP secured all 10 parliamentary seats, while JJP, in alliance with AAP, faced defeat on seven contested seats.
The forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, anticipated between April and May, add a layer of complexity to the political landscape in Haryana.