Haryana Cong Delegation to Visit Violence-Stricken Nuh Tomorrow

A week after the communal violence broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district, a delegation of senior congress leaders of the state led by party’s state unit chief Udai Bhan will visit the district on Tuesday.
“A delegation of senior party leaders led by Haryana Congress president Chaudhary Udai Bhan will visit Nuh on Tuesday where it will meet the violence-affected victims and the people of the area,” a statement reads.
“The purpose of this visit is to re-establish peace and brotherhood in the area and find out the truth,” it added.
It may be mentioned that on July 31, violence broke out between two communities during the procession by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHS).
Haryana Congress chief claimed that there is lack of coordination between the state chief minister and the home minister.
He said, “The chief minister says the police cannot provide security to all and the home minister says he cannot respond to questions on the violence… in such a situation, the question before the people of the state is, who is responsible for the law and order.”