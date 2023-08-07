Haryana Violence: 154 People Arrested So Far

As many as 156 people have been arrested so far in connection with the communal violence that erupted in Haryana’s Nuh district a week ago, reports emerged on Monday.
According to reports, 56 FIRs have been lodged in the past one week since the violence broke out in Nuh district during Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s procession that slowly spread in Gurgaon area.
The District Magistrate of Nuh said, “Banks and ATMs will remain open in the district till 3pm today during the relaxation of the curfew.”
Meanwhile, as part of the attempt to restore normalcy in the district, the curfew was lifted for the movement of the public from 9 am to 1 pm today.
Earlier on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata informed that the internet services in Nuh district will remain suspended till the situation normalises.
He said, “Ban on the internet will continue for now. Once we will witness changes in the situation we will lift it. An extra one hour has been added to the movement of the public from tomorrow when the curfew will be lifted.
Moreover, the death toll has reached six while 88 people have sustained injuries in the communal violence.