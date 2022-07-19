Opposition’s Vice-Presidential Candidate Margaret Alva Files Nomination

Joint opposition candidate for the vice presidential election Margaret Alva filed her nomination papers on Tuesday.

Alva was accompanied by a host of leaders from various parties during the filing of nomination. Several opposition leaders, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, NCP's Sharad Pawar, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, were present during her nomination filing.

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja and MDMK's Vaiko were also present during the nomination filing.

Meanwhile, Margaret Alva took to twitter to thank all leaders of the opposition.

She wrote, “I’m grateful to all the leaders of the opposition who stood with me in solidarity when I filed my nomination as a candidate for the post of VP. I will be reaching out personally to every opposition party, no matter how big or small, to forge a common front for this election.”