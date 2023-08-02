SC Declines Stay on VHP Protests Against Haryana Violence

Supreme Court declined to stay the protests by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) slated to be held in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi on Wednesday against the communal violence that erupted in Haryana’s Nuh district and ordered the state government and the Delhi Police to ensure that no hate speech or violence takes place during the rallies.
A bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna directed deployment of additional police force or paramilitary force in sensitive areas.
“We hope and trust that the State along with police shall ensure that there is no hate speech against any community or violence against any property. Wherever required, additional police force or paramilitary force be deployed, and wherever required authorities shall use the CCTV cameras or make video recording in all sensitive areas wherever required. The CCTV footage shall be preserved,” the court ordered.
The court was hearing a plea against the protests organised by VHP against the violence reported in Haryana and Senior Advocate CU Singh, appearing for the petitioner, stated that there were concerns of hate speech being made calling for the genocide of one community.