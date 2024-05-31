Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna Arrested by Karnataka Police Upon Arrival at Bengaluru Airport

In a significant development, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who has been embroiled in sexual assault charges, was apprehended by the Karnataka Police upon his arrival at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport in the early hours of Friday.
The arrest followed meticulous coordination between the Karnataka Police Special Investigation Team (SIT), Bengaluru police, and immigration authorities, prompted by information relayed by Interpol on Thursday afternoon. Prajwal, who had departed the country on April 27, immediately after voting in the Hassan parliamentary constituency, was met by the SIT and taken into custody.
Interpol's Blue Corner notice, issued earlier this month at the request of the SIT, facilitated the tracking of Prajwal's movements. The flight from Munich, Germany, where he had boarded a Lufthansa flight, touched down in Bengaluru at 12:49 am on Friday.
Despite earlier assurances of voluntarily presenting himself before the SIT on Friday morning, Prajwal's arrest was effected at the airport. This move was preceded by the submission of an anticipatory bail plea by Prajwal, with court proceedings adjourned to Friday mid-morning.
Security arrangements were bolstered at the airport by the Bengaluru police in anticipation of Prajwal's arrival. The SIT, constituted by the Karnataka government on April 28 following Prajwal's departure amidst the circulation of objectionable videos allegedly featuring him, is actively investigating three cases of alleged rape against the MP.
Primary evidence in these cases includes statements from the victims, bolstered by secondary evidence such as location verification of video scenes and analysis of physical attributes and sounds therein. Technical data, including cell phone tower locations, has also been leveraged by the SIT, which has already collected statements from numerous witnesses.
In a further development, the SIT seized furniture from Prajwal's MP quarters in Hassan, indicating an ongoing investigative sweep. Post-arrest procedures are expected to include the collection of voice samples and DNA, further solidifying the case against the JD(S) MP.
This latest development underscores the intensifying legal scrutiny surrounding Prajwal Revanna, highlighting the efforts of law enforcement agencies to address allegations of sexual assault with diligence and rigor.