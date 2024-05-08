Karnataka: HD Revanna Sent To Judicial Custody Till May 14

He alleged misuse of office and demanded a fair inquiry, claiming, "This government does not want a fair inquiry. They are misusing the office. Nothing is going to happen ultimately. They wanted character assassination of HD Revanna, and for that reason, they are using their office." Kumaraswamy also called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the circulation of a pen drive containing alleged obscene videos linked to Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.