Karnataka: HD Revanna Sent To Judicial Custody Till May 14

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Karnataka MLA, HD Revanna, has been remanded to judicial custody until May 14 in connection with a kidnapping case related to the 'obscene video' incident. HD Revanna was apprehended by the special investigation team (SIT) on May 4 following allegations in an alleged kidnapping case filed against him at the KR Nagar police station in Bengaluru.
The SIT, formed by the Karnataka government, is investigating allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against HD Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna, based on a complaint by a woman employed in their household. Prajwal Revanna, a sitting MP and NDA candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, concluded his campaign as voting ended on April 26.
HD Revanna, also a JD(S) MLA from Holenarsipura, and his associate face charges under Sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 365 (kidnapping with intent to cause harm), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. The FIR filed by KR Nagar police names HD Revanna as accused number one and another individual, Babanna, as accused number two.
HD Revanna has denounced the case as a "political conspiracy" against him, asserting, "It's a political conspiracy going on against me. In my 40 years of political life, I have never seen anything like this."
Former Chief Minister and JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy has accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of seeking to tarnish HD Revanna's reputation.
He alleged misuse of office and demanded a fair inquiry, claiming, "This government does not want a fair inquiry. They are misusing the office. Nothing is going to happen ultimately. They wanted character assassination of HD Revanna, and for that reason, they are using their office." Kumaraswamy also called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the circulation of a pen drive containing alleged obscene videos linked to Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.