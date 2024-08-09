Hatigaon Police Rescues Minor Girl From Karnataka; Two Traffickers Held

In a disturbing incident of human trafficking, the Hatigaon police have successfully arrested two traffickers from Hassan district in Karnataka and rescued a nine-year-old girl who had been abducted from Guwahati’s Hatigaon.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Zakaria Ahmed and Ahidul Islam, both residents of Dalgaon in Darrang district.
It is to be mentioned that on July 29, a nine-year-old girl was taken from Hatigaon’s Khanka with the intent of being sold. The traffickers accommodated a rented room within the premises where her family lived and camped for sometime before carrying out the heinous operation.
They later enticed her with various inducements and walks when no elder from her family was present, eventually taking her by train to Karnataka.
Moreover, a coordinated effort between the Hatigaon police and Karnataka police, the two human traffickers involved in the abduction of the girl were apprehended, and the child was safely recovered. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of children in the area, with city police urging parents and guardians to remain vigilant.
Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend any other individuals involved in this heinous crime.