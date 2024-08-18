"Have 3 Options", Champai Soren Amid BJP Switch Speculation

In a detailed post on social media handle 'X', Champai Soren shared that he is considering three options following significant "soul searching".

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader on Sunday expressed his pain over the way he was treated by his own party and said that “he was devastated as his self-respect was harmed” when he was asked to resign from his post after Chief Minister Hemant Soren was released on bail.

Soren's post outlined his options: retiring from politics, establishing his separate organization, or finding a political ally to continue his journey with.