"Have 3 Options", Champai Soren Amid BJP Switch Speculation

Champai Soren, who resigned as Jharkhand's Chief Minister last month to pave the way for Hemant Soren, has revealed he is exploring new political paths.
In a detailed post on social media handle 'X', Champai Soren shared that he is considering three options following significant "soul searching".
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader on Sunday expressed his pain over the way he was treated by his own party and said that “he was devastated as his self-respect was harmed” when he was asked to resign from his post after Chief Minister Hemant Soren was released on bail.
Soren's post outlined his options: retiring from politics, establishing his separate organization, or finding a political ally to continue his journey with.
Champai Soren's post on 'X' read, “I was broken from within. I could not understand what to do. For two days, I sat quietly and introspected, kept searching for my mistake in the whole incident. I did not have the greed for power even a bit, but to whom could I show this blow to my self-respect? Where could I express the pain inflicted by my people?"
He wrote, "With a heavy heart, I said in the same meeting of the legislative party that - "A new chapter of my life is going to start from today." I had three options in this. First, to retire from politics, second, to form my own separate organization and third, if I find a companion on this path, then to travel further with him."
The 67-year-old had assumed the Chief Minister’s role on February 2, following Hemant Soren's arrest. Champai Soren stepped down on July 3 after Hemant Soren, who faced allegations of corruption, was released on bail and resumed office.