Jharkhand: Champai Resigns To Pave Way For Hemant Soren's Return

Champai Soren, seen as the number three in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was sworn in on February 2, two days after then-chief minister Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a land scam. He was released on bail on June 28 by the Jharkhand High Court, which noted there was reason to believe he was "not guilty of the offence."