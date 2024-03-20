"Have Full Trust in Sonia Gandhi": Abdul Khaleque After Meeting Cong Leadership

Senior leader and Lok Sabha MP from Assam's Barpeta, Abdul Khaleque met former Congress President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday.
This comes a day after Abdul Khaleque met All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary-Organisation KC Venugopal in Delhi days after he resigned from the party.
Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Abdul Khaleque stated that he had a detailed discussion with Sonia Gandhi and that the central leadership of the Congress had assured him that they would look into the matter.
Khaleque said, “I met Madam Sonia Gandhi today. We had a very fruitful discussion. I told her what I had on my mind. I will not comment on whether I will again rejoin the Congress party or not. Whatever I had written on my resignation letter, I discussed the same things with Sonia Gandhi ji.”
“From the very beginning I have been telling that I have full confidence on Sonia Gandhi ji. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji and Rahul Gandhi ji is are working very hard to change the anti-people government. They have assured me to look into my concern. I want the BJP to be defeated,” he added.
Further on being asked whether he will contest the elections independently, Khaleque said that he is not fighting this Lok Sabha election.
Rocking the already depleted boat of Assam Congress earlier, Abdul Khaleque announced his resignation from the party. He shut the door on a possible return dismissing state Congress president Bhupen Borah's assertions.