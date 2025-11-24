He-Man of Bollywood Dharmendra Dies at 89

Bollywood icon Dharmendra, fondly known as the “He-Man of Bollywood” and “Dharam Paaji,” passed away today at the age of 89, leaving behind a legacy that spans more than six decades in Indian cinema. The veteran actor, born Dharmendra Singh Deol, breathed his last at his residence after being admitted earlier this month to Breach Candy Hospital for respiratory complications.

The news of his passing has sent shockwaves across the nation, with fans, colleagues, and film fraternity members expressing profound grief and remembering his indelible contributions to Indian cinema.

Dharmendra made his silver screen debut in 1960 and quickly rose to stardom, admired for his versatility across genres—from romantic leads to high-octane action heroes. Over the course of his illustrious career, he featured in more than 300 films, many of which are now considered timeless classics.

Some of his most celebrated roles include the unforgettable Veeru in the cult classic Sholay, as well as standout performances in Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke, Dharam Veer, and Pratigya. Known for his magnetic screen presence and natural charm, Dharmendra earned a devoted fan following both in India and abroad.

In recognition of his contributions, he received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997 and was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, in 2012. In recent years, he continued to delight audiences, appearing in the 2024 films Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and the blockbuster romantic-comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. His final project, Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda, will be released posthumously, marking the conclusion of an extraordinary cinematic journey.

Dharmendra is survived by his wife, legendary actress Hema Malini, his first wife Prakash Kaur, and his children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol. His loss leaves an irreplaceable void in the industry, yet his films and legacy will continue to inspire generations of actors and entertain audiences for years to come.