Veteran Actor Dharmendra Discharged from Hospital, to Continue Recovery at Home

Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra has been discharged from Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and will continue his recovery at home under medical supervision, according to an official statement from his family.

“Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time,” the statement read.

It added, “We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life.”

The 87-year-old actor had been admitted to the hospital on Monday after his health reportedly worsened. Earlier, an ambulance was seen entering his residence in Juhu, Mumbai. Family members including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, grandchildren Karan and Rajveer Deol, and wife Hema Malini were present at the hospital, alongside several Bollywood stars who came to check on him.

Salman Khan, Govinda, Ameesha Patel, and Aamir Khan, accompanied by his partner Gauri Sprat, were among those who visited.

Dharmendra, whose career spans over six decades, has delivered memorable performances in films such as Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Charas, Dharam Veer, and many more. He is next set to appear in the upcoming war drama Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda.

