Head-On Collision Leaves 7 Family Members Dead in Rajasthan

In a tragic incident, at least seven members of a family were killed while two others sustained injuries after the vehicle in which they were travelling collided head-on with a bus in Rajasthan on Saturday.
According to reports, the incident took place in the newly formed Deedwana-Kuchaman district where the victims of the accidents were travelling from Sikar to Nagpur to attend a wedding ceremony in a van.
DSP Dharamchand Bishnoi said that the incident happened near Banthadi village under Khunkhuna Police Station adding that the two injured passengers were taken to Bangar Hospital from where they were referred to Jaipur, PTI reported.
Meanwhile, the exact reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained.