Health Ministry Refutes Claims of Contraceptive Shortage in Family Planning Program

The Health Ministry has refuted media reports claiming that India's family planning program will suffer due to the Central Medical Services Society's alleged failure to obtain contraceptives. The Ministry deems these reports as misinformed and misleading.
"The Central Medical Services Society (CMSS), New Delhi, an autonomous body and a Central Procurement Agency under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, procures condoms for the National Family Planning Programme and the National AIDS Control Programme (NACO)," according to a press release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The CMSS acquired 5.88 million condoms for the Family Planning Programme in May 2023, and the current condom stock is adequate to fulfill the needs of the Family Planning Programme.
Currently, NACO is getting 75% of its condom supplies for free from M/s HLL Lifecare Ltd. The organization is also making arrangements to procure the remaining 25% for the 2023-24 period through CMSS, following recent approvals.
"The requirement of NACO is being met through 66 million pieces ordered from Ms HLL Lifecare Ltd. The order is currently under supplies and indents for one year requirements will be placed with Ms HLL Lifecare Ltd. and CMSS with the approvals of competent authority. There has been no instance of shortfall due to delay in procurement by CMSS," the release stated.
CMSS has already released bids this fiscal year to acquire various types of condoms, and these bids are in the final stages of completion.
"It is clarified that there is no cause for worry as the Union Health Ministry is keeping a close watch on the situation and a weekly review meeting is being held in the Ministry to monitor the tendering process and supply position of various medicines and medical items being procured by the CMSS for various programmes of the Ministry," as per the release.