Heat Exposure Kills 8 at Maharashtra Bhushan Award Ceremony

Extreme heat exposure claimed at least eight lives who sat in the open at the Maharashtra Bhushan award event on Sunday.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed that nearly 50 people were admitted to a hospital with heat-related health issues.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented Maharashtra Bhushan Award to social activist Dattatreya Narayan at Navi Mumbai where the day temperature recorded at a maximum of 38 degree Celsius.

Thousands of people who were followers of the social activist’s attended the event at a massive ground in Navi Mumbai that started at 11.30 am and continued till 1 pm.

The seating arrangement at the venue did not have shed over it due to which several people had to be admitted to the hospital suffering from heat-related issues.

CM Shinde condoled the unfortunate incident and announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives.

The chief minister said, “As per the briefing received from doctors, 7-8 people have died today, while 24 are being treated. This is a case of sunstroke. Some 50 people were admitted to the hospital, of which 24 are still there while the rest have been discharged after primary treatment.”