Heatwave Havoc: Delhi Sizzles at Record-Breaking 50°C!

Heatstroke - The Most Severe Consequence:

Heatstroke is the most serious heat-related illness and can be life-threatening if not treated promptly. If core temperature surpasses 40°C (104°F), the body's cooling mechanisms fail. Sweating may cease, and the skin becomes hot and dry. Other symptoms include rapid, shallow breathing, confusion, slurred speech, seizures, and in severe cases, coma or death. The kidneys are often the first organs to fail, as they can no longer filter toxins from the blood.