Passengers Evacuated After IndiGo Flight Receives Bomb Threat at Delhi Airport

A bomb threat was reported on a Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight early on Tuesday morning, which prompted authorities to immediately initaite security measures.
According to reports, the flight, 6E2211, was scheduled to take off from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 5 am and was stopped on the runway minutes before departure.
The aircraft was swiftly relocated to an isolation bay for a comprehensive security inspection. All passengers were then deboarded through the emergency door, officials said.
Aviation security personnel and a bomb disposal team are currently on site to manage the situation safely, reports said.
The Delhi Fire Service stated, "There was news of a bomb on the flight going from Delhi to Varanasi at 5:35 AM today. Quick Response Teams (QRT) arrived at the spot."
Delhi Airport Authorities have confirmed the safety of all passengers.
"All passengers are safe and the flight is undergoing a detailed inspection. All passengers were evacuated through the emergency exits without incident," an airport spokesperson reported.