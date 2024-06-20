Heatwave in India Claims Over 100 Lives in 2024: Reports

The summer of 2024 has turned increasingly deadly, claiming over 100 lives and severely impacting the health of thousands of Indians due to extreme weather conditions.
According to Reuters, India has reported over 40,000 suspected heatstroke cases amid a prolonged heatwave. At the same time, parts of the country, including the northeastern region, are grappling with severe floods caused by heavy rains.
These extreme weather events are part of a broader trend affecting billions across Asia, which scientists largely attribute to human-driven climate change. In North India, temperatures have soared close to 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) during one of the longest heatwave spells on record, Reuters reported.
In states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, the prolonged heatwave has led to a dramatic rise in heat-related illnesses. Some areas even reported birds falling from the sky due to dehydration.
Further, a health ministry official stated at least 110 confirmed deaths between March 1 and June 18. During this period, northwest and eastern India experienced twice the usual number of heatwave days.
Meteorologists predict above-normal temperatures for the coming month, highlighting the problem of Indian cities turning into "heat traps" due to unbalanced urban growth.
Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Wednesday reviewed the heatwave situation across the country and the preparedness of hospitals to deal with it along with senior officials of the Health Ministry.
The Health Minister has directed officials to ensure that hospitals are prepared to provide the best healthcare to those affected by the heatwave. He also directed for special heatwave units to be started in the central government hospitals.