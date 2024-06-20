Heatwave in India Claims Over 100 Lives in 2024: Reports

In states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, the prolonged heatwave has led to a dramatic rise in heat-related illnesses. Some areas even reported birds falling from the sky due to dehydration.

Further, a health ministry official stated at least 110 confirmed deaths between March 1 and June 18. During this period, northwest and eastern India experienced twice the usual number of heatwave days.