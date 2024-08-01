Heavy Rainfall and Monsoon Alerts Issued Across India: IMD Forecasts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued updated weather forecasts and warnings for various regions of the country as monsoon conditions continue to impact different areas.
· Northwest India: The monsoon is expected to remain active over the region for the next three days, bringing widespread light to moderate rainfall. Isolated instances of very heavy rainfall are anticipated in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, and West Rajasthan. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Jammu & Kashmir and Rajasthan.
· Central India: The monsoon will be active for the next 4-5 days, with widespread light to moderate rainfall forecasted. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected over Madhya Maharashtra, East Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, and West Madhya Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also predicted for Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat Region.
· West Coast: Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall will likely continue along the west coast throughout the week.
· East & Northeast India: Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, is expected over the region. Very heavy rainfall is anticipated in Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall was reported in isolated areas of Uttarakhand and Coastal Karnataka. Other regions experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall include Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and South Interior Karnataka. Isolated heavy rainfall was observed in Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, North Interior Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, and Tripura.
Monsoon Trough: Currently active and near its normal position, expected to persist for the next 4-5 days.
Off-shore Trough: Extends from South Gujarat to the Kerala coast.
Cyclonic Circulations:
Over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining South Bangladesh.
Over Northeast Rajasthan and surrounding areas.
Over Punjab and adjacent regions.
Troughs:
Running from West Uttar Pradesh to Gangetic West Bengal.
From Gangetic West Bengal to Northeast Bihar.
West & Central India: Expect fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms over the next five days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Madhya Maharashtra, East Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, and Gujarat Region.
Northwest India: Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is expected. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely in several states, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
South Peninsular India: Widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is forecasted. Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka are expected to experience heavy rainfall.
East & Northeast India: Widespread light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls in certain regions, is anticipated.
Residents are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and take necessary precautions as the monsoon continues to bring varying impacts across the country.