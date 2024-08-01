Heavy Rainfall and Monsoon Alerts Issued Across India: IMD Forecasts

Forecast Highlights:

· Northwest India: The monsoon is expected to remain active over the region for the next three days, bringing widespread light to moderate rainfall. Isolated instances of very heavy rainfall are anticipated in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, and West Rajasthan. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Jammu & Kashmir and Rajasthan.

· Central India: The monsoon will be active for the next 4-5 days, with widespread light to moderate rainfall forecasted. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected over Madhya Maharashtra, East Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, and West Madhya Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also predicted for Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat Region.