Heavy Rainfall in Meghalaya Triggers Massive Landslide at Sonapur Tunnel Area

Massive landslide occurred near Sonapur tunnel area on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall in Meghalaya. Vehicular movement on National Highway-6 was briefly stopped even as restoration work commenced.

"A massive landslide occurred this morning due to heavy rainfall near Sonapur tunnel area in Jaintia Hills district. Vehicular movement stopped on NH-6 and later resumed in one lane. Restoration work underway," said East Jaintia Hills DC Abhilash Baranwal.

As rain continues to pummel the northeastern states, multiple landslides had blocked several roads across Sikkim towards the end of last week. A massive landslide in 20th Mile area between Singtam and Rangpo in East Sikkim blocked National Highway 20 and cut off Gangtok - the second time in a matter of days that the main highway connecting the Sikkim capital with Siliguri in West Bengal was blocked due to a landslide at the same spot.

The government had urged residents not to travel unless absolutely necessary. On September 1, vehicles had been stranded on both sides of the landslide spot and alternate routes via Pakyong and Pandam have also been blocked at several locations due to multiple landslides.