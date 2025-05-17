Heli Ambulance Crash-Lands Near Kedarnath Dham; All Aboard Safe

A helicopter belonging to the AIIMS Rishikesh's heli ambulance service crash-landed near Kedarnath Dham on Saturday due to damage sustained to its rear section, ANI reported, quoting Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey.

The helicopter was carrying three people—a doctor, the pilot, and a medical staff member—all of whom are reported to be safe following the incident.

The crash-landing occurred close to the revered Kedarnath temple, which witnesses a high volume of helicopter traffic during the Char Dham Yatra season. The annual pilgrimage, which began earlier this month, attracts thousands of devotees from across the country.

The Kedarnath Dham, one of the four Char Dham shrines in Uttarakhand, reopened for pilgrims on May 2 after a six-month winter closure. The Char Dham Yatra 2025 officially commenced on April 30 with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the technical malfunction that led to the incident.

