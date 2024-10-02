Helicopter Crashes in Pune; 3 Dead

At least three individuals were killed in a helicopter crash that occurred near Bavdhan in Maharashtra’s Pune this morning.
The incident occurred shortly after take-off around 6:45 AM, but it remains unclear whether the helicopter was government or privately owned. The chopper was carrying two pilots and an engineer.
A police official said, "A helicopter crashed in the Bavdhan area of Pune district. Preliminary information suggests that two individuals are feared dead, but it is still being determined whose helicopter it was."
Local media reports indicate that the helicopter took off from the helipad at Oxford Golf Club, and dense fog in the region may have contributed to the crash.
A rescue operation is currently underway. Visuals from the crash site reveal extensive wreckage and significant flames.