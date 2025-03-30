Kamakhya Express Derails in Odisha: 11 Coaches Off Track, Rescue On

Odisha witnessed a major railway mishap as the Bengaluru-Kamakhya Superfast Express derailed near Choudwar on Sunday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:54 AM near Nirgundi, close to the Manguli passenger halt in Cuttack district.

According to reports, at least 11 coaches of train number 12251 Bangalore-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express went off the tracks. The impact caused several bogies, ranging from B-6 to B-14, to topple into nearby forests and fields. Due to the prevailing heatwave, stranded passengers are in distress, with many desperately in need of water.

Rescue Efforts and Casualties

Initial reports suggested one fatality and multiple injuries. However, the latest update from railway authorities indicates that no casualties or injuries have been officially confirmed yet. Accident Relief and Medical Relief Trains have been dispatched to the site, and efforts are underway to assist affected passengers.

Senior railway officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Khurda Road and the General Manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR), have rushed to the spot to oversee rescue and restoration operations.

Impact on Rail Services

In light of the derailment, several trains scheduled to run on this route have been cancelled or diverted. As per railway authorities, the following trains have been rerouted:

12822 (BRAG)

12875 (BBS)

22606 (RTN)

Passengers stranded due to the incident are being provided alternative travel arrangements to reach their respective destinations.

Helpline Numbers for Assistance

To assist passengers and their families, helpline numbers have been issued:

Bhubaneswar: 8455885999

Cuttack: 8991124238

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.