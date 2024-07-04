Hemant Soren to be Sworn in as Jharkhand Chief Minister Today at 5 PM

The executive president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Hemant Soren will be sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Thursday evening. Governor CP Radhakrishnan has invited Soren to form the government following his release on bail from a land scam case after spending around five months in jail.
The oath-taking ceremony will be held at 5 pm at Raj Bhavan, where Governor Radhakrishnan will administer the oath and office of secrecy to Soren, as confirmed by official sources.
Soren's path to chief ministership cleared after Champai Soren, who assumed office as the 12th Chief Minister in February, resigned to pave the way for Hemant Soren's return.
Hemant Soren, son of JMM leader Shibu Soren, was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court on June 28 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. His election as the legislature party leader of the JMM-led alliance was unanimous, solidifying his leadership position within the coalition.
Previously resigning as Chief Minister before his January 31 arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, Soren now faces the challenge of consolidating his government with the existing cabinet of 10 ministers in a permissible limit of 12.
Meanwhile, in New Delhi, the Enforcement Directorate plans to challenge the Jharkhand High Court's bail order in the Supreme Court, contesting the judgment's assessment of Soren's innocence under the PMLA's stipulations.
The JMM-led alliance holds 45 MLAs in the state assembly, comprising JMM (27), Congress (17), and RJD (1), following adjustments post Lok Sabha elections. The BJP, in opposition, has 24 MLAs after adjustments due to parliamentary engagements and internal realignments.