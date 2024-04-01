Hemant Soren Withdraws from SC His Plea Against Jharkhand High Court Order

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday withdrew from the Supreme Court his plea against the Jharkhand High Court order not letting him attend the now-concluded budget of the State assembly.
Hemant Soren had sought permission from the Jharkhand High Court to attend the Budget session that started on February 23 and came to an end on March 2. On February 28, the High Court had dismissed his plea.
Soren withdrew his request on the grounds that it was futile, as the assembly meetings were ended. However, he wishes to keep the legal issue open for further review. The Supreme Court granted permission to withdraw Soren’s plea and has decided to review the legal issues of the case.
In the interim, Soren will have the opportunity to withdraw his petition contesting the ruling of the Jharkhand High Court.