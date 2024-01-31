Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Resigns Amidst ED Probe; Champai Soren Elected as Successor

In a dramatic turn of events, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren resigned from his position late Wednesday ahead of his anticipated arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.
The probe agency had recently conducted a search at his Delhi residence, seizing one BMW car and ₹36 lakh in cash.
As the news unfolded, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and MLAs supporting the Soren government swiftly elected senior cabinet minister Champai Soren as the leader of the legislative party, paving the way for him to be the new Chief Minister of the state.
JMM's Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji asserted that the outgoing CM Hemant Soren was in the "custody" of the Enforcement Directorate. Hemant Soren officially tendered his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan, accompanied by alliance legislators.
The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance wasted no time in proposing the name of Champai Soren as the successor to Hemant Soren. "We have staked a claim to form the new government with the support of 47 MLAs," announced JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren during a press briefing.
Here are five key facts about Champai Soren, the newly appointed CM of Jharkhand, also known as the ‘Jharkhand Tiger':
Roots and Background: Champai Soren, a senior minister in the Hemant Soren government, is the eldest son of Simal Soren, a farmer from the Jilinggoda village in the Saraikela-Kharsawan district.
Early Life and Education: Champai Soren actively participated in the Jharkhand movement in the late 90s alongside Shibu Soren, gaining fame as the 'Jharkhand Tiger.' He received education up to the 10th grade from a government school, and at a young age, he married and became the father of four sons and three daughters.
Political Journey: Starting his political career by becoming an independent MLA through a by-election on the Saraikela seat, Champai Soren played a crucial role in the Jharkhand movement. Notably, he served as a cabinet minister in the BJP government led by Arjun Munda, holding significant portfolios from September 11, 2010, to January 18, 2013.
Ministerial Role in Previous Government: After the imposition of President's rule, when Hemant Soren formed a government in the state, Champai Soren was appointed as the Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and Transport, showcasing his experience and versatility in governance.
Loyalty and Nickname: Known to be a loyalist of JMM supremo Shibu Soren, Champai Soren earned the moniker 'Jharkhand Tiger' due to his active involvement in the state's political landscape.