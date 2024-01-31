Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Resigns Amidst ED Probe; Champai Soren Elected as Successor

Here are five key facts about Champai Soren, the newly appointed CM of Jharkhand, also known as the ‘Jharkhand Tiger':

Roots and Background: Champai Soren, a senior minister in the Hemant Soren government, is the eldest son of Simal Soren, a farmer from the Jilinggoda village in the Saraikela-Kharsawan district.

Early Life and Education: Champai Soren actively participated in the Jharkhand movement in the late 90s alongside Shibu Soren, gaining fame as the 'Jharkhand Tiger.' He received education up to the 10th grade from a government school, and at a young age, he married and became the father of four sons and three daughters.

Political Journey: Starting his political career by becoming an independent MLA through a by-election on the Saraikela seat, Champai Soren played a crucial role in the Jharkhand movement. Notably, he served as a cabinet minister in the BJP government led by Arjun Munda, holding significant portfolios from September 11, 2010, to January 18, 2013.

Ministerial Role in Previous Government: After the imposition of President's rule, when Hemant Soren formed a government in the state, Champai Soren was appointed as the Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and Transport, showcasing his experience and versatility in governance.