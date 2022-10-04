Guwahati: Unidentified Body Recovered from E-Rickshaw in Ulubari

Amid Durga Puja festivities, the body of an unidentified person has been recovered in Ulubari in Assam’s Guwahati on Tuesday.

The body was recovered from an e-rickshaw at the Bholanath Mandir Path in Ulubari.

Meanwhile, the Paltan Bazaar Police has arrived at the incident spot.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. An investigation has currently been launched.

On Monday, a body was recovered at a puja pandal in Goalpara district. The deceased was identified as Pradip Rabha.

It is suspected that the man died due to electrocution as a fan was over his deceased body upon discovery, sources said.