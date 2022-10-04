Guwahati News

Guwahati: Unidentified Body Recovered from E-Rickshaw in Ulubari

The body was recovered from an e-rickshaw at the Bholanath Mandir Path in Ulubari.
Amid Durga Puja festivities, the body of an unidentified person has been recovered in Ulubari in Assam’s Guwahati on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Paltan Bazaar Police has arrived at the incident spot.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. An investigation has currently been launched.

On Monday, a body was recovered at a puja pandal in Goalpara district. The deceased was identified as Pradip Rabha.

It is suspected that the man died due to electrocution as a fan was over his deceased body upon discovery, sources said.

