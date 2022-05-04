Heroin Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized In Nagaland's Kohima

A huge consignment of illicit drugs have been seized in Nagaland’s Kohima district on Tuesday night.

According to an official statement, the highway patrolling unit of the Kohima police of Nagaland, during routine checking and frisking of vehicles at Peducha, intercepted one suspicious vehicle (Maruti Gypsy) and recovered 49 packets of suspected heroin weighing around 615 grams from it.

Police said that the contraband is valued at Rs 3 crore in the international market and was hidden in a specially modified compartment of the vehicle.

Two persons were arrested in connection to the seizure. They have been identified as Tarsus Khaisu (33) and Mateso Dearson (26).

Later, the duo was handed over to Sechü (Zubza) police in Nagaland along with the seized drugs and vehicle.

