National

Heroin Worth Rs 30 Cr Seized Near India-Pak Border, 2 Held

BSF Troops fired on the drone and lobbed Illu bombs.
Heroin Worth Rs 30 Cr Seized Near India-Pak Border, 2 Held
Heroin Worth Rs 30 Cr Seized Near India-Pak Border, 2 Held
Pratidin Time

Border Security Force (BSF) seized heroin worth Rs 30 crores and arrested two persons near the India-Pakistan border on Saturday night, informed BSF on Sunday.

Based on the information of the intelligence agency of the Border Security Force, on the night of January 14, 2023, two Punjab-based smugglers were caught at the India-Pakistan border near Sri Ganganagar.

Three bags drone dropped from Pakistan were recovered, containing 6 suspected heroin packets weighing approximately 6 kg including the packing material. The price of suspected heroin recovered in the international market is 30 crores.

BSF Troops fired on the drone and lobbed Illu bombs.

The search is on for two other smugglers who came from Punjab in a car, however, a car with a number plate of Punjab has been recovered.

Action will be taken for an investigation related to the recovered suspected heroin, car, and caught smugglers. 

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read
Nepal Plane Crash: Civil Aviation Minister Scindia Condoles Loss of Lives
Heroin Seized
Border Security Force (BSF)

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com