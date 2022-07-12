Heroin Worth Rs 56 Lakhs Seized, 1 Held By Assam Rifles In Mizoram

Assam Rifles troopers arrested one person and recovered heroin worth over Rs 56 lakhs from Zokhawtar taxi stand area in Mizoram’s Serchhip district on Monday.
A statement from Assam Rifles read, “In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 113 grams grams of Heroin No 4 worth Rs 56,50,000/- in General Area Zokhawthar Taxi counter on 11 Jul 2022.”
The troopers also arrested one person along with the heroin consignment.
The statement further read, “Approximate cost of the recovered Heroin No 4 is Rs 56,50,000/-. As the Excise Department Serchhip, Dist Serchhip seized the contraband items and detained one individual on11 Jul 2022 for further legal proceedings.”
“Ongoing smuggling of Heroin No 4 is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border,” it added.