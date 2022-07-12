Heroin Worth Rs 56 Lakhs Seized, 1 Held By Assam Rifles In Mizoram

The troopers also arrested one person along with the heroin consignment.

The statement further read, “Approximate cost of the recovered Heroin No 4 is Rs 56,50,000/-. As the Excise Department Serchhip, Dist Serchhip seized the contraband items and detained one individual on11 Jul 2022 for further legal proceedings.”

“Ongoing smuggling of Heroin No 4 is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border,” it added.