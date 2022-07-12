Jharkhand To Get 3 New Airports: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday announced that Jharkhand will get three more airports and 14 additional aviation routes in order to improve connectivity.

It may be noted that Scindia is travelling to Jharkhand accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to inaugurate the Deogarh Airport in the state, among other things.

Scindia said, “Jharkhand will soon have five airports. After Ranchi and Deoghar, we will set up airports in Bokaro, Jamshedpur and Dumka.”

“Also, 14 new air routes will be introduced in the state to increase connectivity,” he added.