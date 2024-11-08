Highlights Of CJI Chandrachud's Last Day At Office

Outgoing Chief Justice of India, Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud on Friday reflected on his judicial journey with deep gratitude and humility, sharing personal insights and appreciation before a courtroom filled with his colleagues and members of the legal fraternity, to mark his final day in office.
In a heartfelt address, Justice DY Chandrachud took a moment to acknowledge the tradition of the judiciary, expressing admiration for the craft of legal arguments and the invaluable lessons he had learned over the years. "We are here as pilgrims to work, and the work we do can make or break cases. There have been great judges who have adorned this court and passed on this baton," he said, emphasizing the noble role of the judiciary in shaping the legal landscape.
Recalling his initial experiences as a young lawyer, Justice Chandrachud fondly remembered learning essential courtroom techniques. He reflected on how this journey sustained him throughout his tenure, saying, "When you ask me what keeps you going, it is this, what kept me going. It is the journey of judgeship. I thank each one of you, and all of you taught me so much about law and life."
The Chief Justice also expressed confidence in the future of the institution, stating that there would be no disruption in its path as his successor, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, takes over. "There is not going to be any difference when I leave this court because a person as stable as Justice Khanna will take over and is so dignified," he remarked.
A particularly emotional moment came when Justice Chandrachud sought forgiveness for any unintentional harm he may have caused. "If I ever hurt any one of you, I would like to say forgive me for anything which I didn't intend to or hurt you," he said, displaying his trademark humility.
The final day of his tenure was marked by heartfelt tributes from senior members of the bar and bench. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta praised Justice Chandrachud's balanced leadership, saying, "For government, we won few and we lost many, but we knew that we did not get an opportunity to convince the court and put our point forward." Mehta described him as "the karta of the family," emphasizing his fairness and dedication.
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, visibly emotional, remarked, “You are an extraordinary son of an extraordinary father... The ever smiling Dr Chandrachud, your face shall be etched forever.” He further highlighted Justice Chandrachud’s efforts in reaching out to marginalized communities, calling his leadership a true example of dignity.
The proceedings were tinged with both laughter and tears as memories of Justice Chandrachud’s tenure were recalled by his colleagues. Justice Hrishikesh Roy, a close friend and fellow judge, recalled their shared journey, saying, "He happens to be a classmate of mine. Four of us had joined together." Justice PS Narasimha also shared his heartfelt memories, stating, "I had the opportunity to appear before him as a lawyer and got to sit with him as a judge. It was extraordinary!"
Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the Chief Justice-designate, expressed that his future path would be both "easy and tough." He acknowledged the legacy of Justice Chandrachud, explaining, “Easy because of the revolutions ushered in, and tough because I cannot walk up to him; he will be sorely missed." He also lightened the moment with a humorous anecdote about Justice Chandrachud’s youthful energy, noting, “His ever youthfulness is not known here only, but also abroad. In Australia there were so many who came to me and asked what is his age.”
Justice Chandrachud’s tenure, which began on November 8, 2022, ended on a note of mutual respect and admiration. His contributions to the Indian judiciary will leave a lasting impact, and his leadership, marked by a perfect blend of legal brilliance and compassion, will be sorely missed.