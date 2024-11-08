Highlights Of CJI Chandrachud's Last Day At Office

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the Chief Justice-designate, expressed that his future path would be both "easy and tough." He acknowledged the legacy of Justice Chandrachud, explaining, “Easy because of the revolutions ushered in, and tough because I cannot walk up to him; he will be sorely missed." He also lightened the moment with a humorous anecdote about Justice Chandrachud’s youthful energy, noting, “His ever youthfulness is not known here only, but also abroad. In Australia there were so many who came to me and asked what is his age.”