Hijab Not Essential Religious Practice: Karnataka HC As Ban Upheld

Announcing its verdict on the controversial hijab row, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld the ban on hijab worn by Muslim women to educational institutions.

In its judgment, the high court said that the headscarves worn by Muslim women were not an essential religious practice.

The court understood that wearing of hijab by Muslim women was not part of essential religious practice under Islam. Prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction which students cannot be object, it said in its judgement.

Karnataka HC also dismissed writ petitions filed by Muslims girl students seeking permission to wear hijab in colleges.

Reacting to the Karnataka High Court's decision, Union minister Pralhad Joshi was quoted by ANI as saying, "I welcome the Court's decision. I appeal to everyone that the state & country has to go forward, everyone has to maintain peace by accepting the order of HC. The basic work of students is to study. So leaving all this aside they should study and be united."

The issue had reached its flashpoint after students were not allowed to enter classrooms and were asked to remove them. This led to five students challenging the ban in the court.