Karnataka HC To Give Verdict On Hijab Row Today

The Karnataka High Court will give its verdict in the Hijab row on Tuesday after controversy erupted over the headscarves worn by Muslim women around late last year.

The issue reached its flashpoint after students were not allowed to enter classrooms and were asked to remove them. This led to five students challenging the ban in the court.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra met Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai at his residence ahead of the verdict to brief him on the security and police department. The verdict will be delivered around 10.30 am.

Meanwhile, the state government has banned large gatherings for a week in the capital city Bengaluru in order to “maintain public peace”. Gatherings were also banned between March 15 to 19 in Mangalore while Udupi district administration declared a holiday in schools and colleges today.

The Karnataka HC had also banned religious clothes including Hijab and saffron scarves temporarily last month as the controversy turned into protest demonstrations and several Muslim students were being harassed by students who showed up wearing saffron scarves saying that they were also linked to religious identity.

The petitioners told the court that wearing the hijab was fundamental right guaranteed under India’s constitution and an essential practice in Islam. The court reserved its judgment after 11 days of hearing on February 25.