Himachal Assembly Approves Resolution to Legalize Cannabis Cultivation

In a landmark move, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday passed a resolution to legalise the cultivation of cannabis, following the recommendations of a specially constituted Assembly committee.
The decision marks a significant step towards harnessing the plant for its medicinal and industrial potential, as highlighted in the committee’s report.
The Assembly committee, chaired by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, proposed the legalisation of cannabis cultivation, noting its economic benefits for the state. "The idea was first raised under Rule 130 in the Assembly, with bipartisan support from both ruling and opposition parties," Negi said. He was later appointed chair of the committee, which was tasked with exploring the feasibility of legal cannabis cultivation.
During the course of its study, the committee visited various districts across Himachal Pradesh, consulting local residents and stakeholders. "We examined successful models in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh," Negi explained. "The consensus was overwhelmingly in favour of legalisation, particularly for medicinal and industrial purposes."
Negi emphasised the practicality of cannabis cultivation, noting that it requires minimal water, is resistant to damage from animals, and is largely free from diseases. "The industrial hemp plant will be drug-free, containing negligible levels of THC, while the medicinal variety will be strictly regulated under controlled protocols, similar to the cultivation of opium under the NDPS Act," he said.
The committee also highlighted that industrial cannabis farming would not demand extensive land, making it suitable for areas where traditional crops struggle due to water shortages or animal interference. "Investors are showing interest in industrial hemp, and we are committed to ensuring strict regulations to manage medicinal cannabis cultivation," Negi assured.
The move to explore cannabis cultivation was initially discussed during the 2023 Budget Session of the Assembly. A panel of MLAs, including Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sundar Singh Thakur and legislators Janak Raj, Hansraj, and Puran Chand, was formed to assess the feasibility of this initiative. The panel's findings, based on visits to other states and consultations with local stakeholders, were presented to the Assembly.
With the adoption of this resolution, Himachal Pradesh is now poised to embark on regulated cannabis cultivation, aimed at benefiting the state's economy while maintaining strict controls to prevent misuse. "This initiative is not about encouraging drug use but about responsibly utilising cannabis for industrial and medicinal purposes," Negi reiterated.