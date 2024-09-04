New Delhi Gears Up for 44th OCA General Assembly on September 8
The 44th Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly is poised to elect its new leadership at the Bharat Mandapam, Convention Centre in New Delhi on September 8.
This significant event will see the acting President of the OCA, Randhir Singh, along with Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, and prominent sports leaders from all 45 Asian countries, gather to shape the future of the OCA.
Randhir Singh, a former international shooter and esteemed sports administrator, is set to be officially announced as the first Indian president of the OCA. Singh emerged as the sole candidate for the top post earlier this year, marking a historic moment for Indian sports.
The agenda for the assembly includes crucial elections for the positions of President and Vice-Presidents for East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Central Asia, and West Asia. These elections will be conducted via secret ballot, ensuring a fair and democratic process.
In a statement ahead of the elections, Randhir Singh expressed his pride in hosting the OCA General Assembly in New Delhi. He remarked, “It is a matter of great honour for the Indian sports fraternity to host the all-important OCA General Assembly in the nation’s capital. It is a privilege for our nation to welcome special dignitaries from around the world, including members of the OCA and other major global sports organisations. We are confident that the upcoming assembly will pave a new path for Olympic sports across Asian countries under the new leadership.”
Additionally, a press conference will be held at ITC Maurya in New Delhi on September 5, featuring Deputy Director General of the OCA, Vinod Kumar Tiwari, and Indian Olympic Association (IOC) President P.T. Usha, alongside Randhir Singh.
In recent Olympic news, India finished 71st in the Paris Olympics medals tally, while the United States topped the chart with a total of 126 medals.