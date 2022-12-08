Himachal Elections Counting: Neck To Neck Battle Between BJP, Congress

The latest trends of vote counting in Himachal Pradesh disclose that Bharatiya Janata Party is leading the assembly elections here at 30 seats, while Congress is trailing behind with 28 of the 68 seats in the hilly state.

The Chief Minister of the state is currently leading the Seraj seat with 10326 votes while the Congress candidate for this seat, Chet Ram has gained 3694 votes so far.

At the Kullu seat, Sunder Singh Thakur is leading with 8905 votes and BJP's Narotam Singh is trailing with a total of 5949 votes. Similarly, Congress candidate Sudhir Sharma is leading in the Dharamshala constituency with 6338 votes while Rakesh Kumar of BJP is trailing with 3584 votes, as per the latest trends by the ECI.

In the state capital, Shimla, Harish Janartha of Congress is currently leading with 1724 and BJP's Sanjay Sood is trailing with 1146 votes in the recently held assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Independent candidate has also been leading from three seats in the Himachal.

According to the exit polls predicted on Monday, BJP has an edge over Congress in a tough fight in Himachal Pradesh.

While most exit polls predicted that BJP will likely retain Himachal Pradesh, one exit poll predicted Congress to lead in the sweepstakes to form government in the hill state.

The counting of votes for Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh began at 8 am on Thursday.

In Himachal, there are 68 counting halls in 59 locations across the state.