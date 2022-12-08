Himachal Assembly Polls: Congress Wins Hill State with 40 Seats

The Indian National Congress (INC) party won by securing 40 seats in the 68-seat Assembly in the Himachal Pradesh Election on Thursday.

Earlier today, accepting defeat at the hands of Congress party, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur tendered his resignation to the state’s Governor.

The outgoing CM had said, “I have handed over my resignation to the Governor. Will never stop working for the development of people. We need to analyse things. There were some issues that changed the direction of the results. I will go to Delhi if they call us.”

In the assembly election, Congress was followed by BJP with 25 seats and independent candidates securing three seats.

It may be mentioned that although BJP has lost in the hill state, however, the party was able to win with a big margin in Gujarat Assembly Election whose counting was done on the same day.

BJP secured 156 seats in the 182-seat Assembly followed by Congress with 17 seats, AAP with five seats, independent candidates with three seats and Samajwadi Party with one seat.