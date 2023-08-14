Himachal Pradesh: 9 Bodies Recovered From Temple Collapse Site In Shimla

Meanwhile, CM Sukhu along with cabinet minister Vikramaditya Singh visited the site of the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. "Twenty to 25 people are trapped under debris here. A total of 21 people have died in the last 24 hours in the state. I appeal to people to stay indoors, to not venture near rivers and landslide-prone areas. Restoration work will begin as soon as rain stops," added the CM.