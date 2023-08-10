Himachal Pradesh: Death Toll Due To Rains Since June 24 Stands At 223

“We have made it clear that the fruits will be sold on the basis of their weight and we are ensuring that there are no violations to this. We have deputed our sub-divisional officers to streamline this process and the SDMs and Tehsildars have been given powers under APMC Act to deal with violations, if any. The director of horticulture and a team from Agriculture Marketing Produce Corporation are also touring the markets in the state to assess the situation," said Jagat Singh.