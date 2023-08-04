Himachal Pradesh: Death Toll Due To Monsoon Near 200

The death toll due to rainfall related hazards in Himachal Pradesh has neared 200 with another 31 people reported missing in the last 41 days since the onset of the monsoon, according to the state disaster management authority.
The authorities said that out of 199 deaths so far, 57 were due to landslides and flash floods and another 142 people died due to road accidents during this period.
"So far 199 people have died in the monsoon due to various reasons. In which 57 people have lost their lives due to landslides and flash floods. 142 people have lost their lives due to road accidents or other reasons. In Himachal Pradesh, 31 people are missing and 229 people are injured," said the state disaster management authority.
Meanwhile, the loss of lives is increasing with each passing day as the state is recovering from rain and floods, mentioned the Principal Secretary of the state government's disaster management department.
He said that the estimes of damages to infrastructure due to rains are increasing every day. The estimated loss during this period to infrastructure stood at Rs 6563.58 crores, according to data.
As many as 774 houses have been entirely damaged and another 7,317 houses were partially damaged in the state due to rain-triggered flash floods.
A total of 254 shops and 2,337 cow sheds were also damaged. According to the authority, Himachal Pradesh witnessed 79 landslides and 53 flash flood incidents.
As per the data, nearly 300 roads are closed in the state. 274 electricity and 42 water supply schemes are still disrupted.
The state disaster management authority on Thursday sounded alert amid the heavy rain warning issued by the Indian meteorological department during the next two days in the state.
Meanwhile, the tourism industry in Shimla faces a devastating blow as the Kalka-Shimla four-lane National Highway 5 in Solan district got washed away in a landslide. Hopes were high for a tourism revival, but this disaster has raised concerns about the future of businesses in the state capital.
Mohinder Seth, President Himachal Pradesh Tourism Stakeholders Association said on Wednesday that after recovering from the recent rain and floods, hopes were high for tourist visits in September and October. However, with the road damage, tourists have halted their trips due to fear of flash floods and landslides.