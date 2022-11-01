Himachal Pradesh Poll: BJP Expels State Vice Chief, 4 Workers for 6 Years

Ahead of Himachal Pradesh polls, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership expelled five workers including state vice president for the next six years for independently contesting against other candidates.

"BJP's President in Himachal Pradesh Suresh Kashyap has expelled primary membership of the party's following workers with immediate effect for six years for independently contesting against authorized candidates," said a statement by the BJP.

The list included the names of five leaders: former MLA from Kinnaur Tejwant Singh Negi; former MLA from Aani Kishori Lal; former MLA from Indora Manohar Dhiman; Himachal BJP vice president from Fatehpur; former MLA from Nalagarh KL Thakur.

The development comes after reports recently surfaced that several BJP candidates turned rebellious against the party leadership.