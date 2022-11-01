Assam: Village Headman Suspended in Kaliabor

The village headman (Gaonbura) of Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district was suspended on Tuesday.
The suspended Gaonbura, identified as Golap Saikia, was the village headman of Kuhimari.
According to sources, the Circle Officer suspended Saikia on charges misleading the office.
He was accused of forging signatures of deceased people to transfer land property rights to dalals.
Saikia was involved with a gang who forged signatures for registration of land in Koliabor Revenue Office and signed the consent stating the signed papers for land registration to be true.
The signatures were forged for registration of land in order to sell them.
At least 13 lessees, including four deceased, signatures were forged.
The investigation was done following complaints filed by few locals.
Although the headman was suspended, the complainants expressed dissatisfaction that so far no action was taken against the gang who were involved in forging signatures.