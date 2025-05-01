“His Efforts United Tribal Communities”: Amit Shah Commemorates Bodofa Brahma

On the occasion of the 35th death anniversary of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma, a life-sized statue of the iconic Bodo leader was unveiled in New Delhi. The ceremony also saw the renaming of a road in the national capital in Brahma’s honor. Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the statue and the renamed road, paying tribute to Brahma's selfless contributions to society.

In his address, Amit Shah stated, “I bow in respect to Upendranath Brahma,” recognizing his pivotal role in uniting tribal communities. He further remarked, “Brahma dedicated his efforts to uniting all tribal communities and ensuring peace,” emphasizing the leader's contributions to societal harmony. “Peace has returned to Bodoland after the sacrifices of thousands of youth,” Shah added, acknowledging the significant transformation in the region due to Brahma's leadership. He also pointed out, “Today, Bodo youth have laid down arms and are returning to the mainstream.”

In addition to commemorating Brahma’s legacy, Amit Shah addressed the ongoing issue of terrorism, particularly in the wake of the recent massacre in Pahalgam. He issued a stern warning to the perpetrators: “The masterminds of terrorism will be given a fitting reply. Every terrorist involved in the Pahalgam massacre will be hunted down.”

The Home Minister stressed that the government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains committed to eradicating terrorism, stating, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi never forgives terrorists. We are determined to eradicate terrorism from the country, and terrorism will be uprooted completely.” He added, “Our fight will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated.”

Following the event, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared his thoughts, stating, “This is a historic day for Assam. This place was once the residence of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.” The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Shah for their contributions to the event.

As part of the ceremony, the CRPF’s Jungle Warfare Training Center will be renamed after Lachit Borphukan, further recognizing Assam's rich heritage. Additionally, it was announced that small communities in the country will be able to prove their existence through the national census.

The event was a significant reminder of Bodofa Brahma's enduring legacy and the government's commitment to fostering peace and security across the nation.

