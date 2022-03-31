Historic Time for Civil Aviation in India, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Around1,783 flights are being operated by international airlines every week from India beginning March 27, while 1,465 flights are being run by domestic airlines.

This was informed by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Scindia also said that after 20 years, two new airlines, the new avatar of Jet Airways and Akasa Air will start operations this year and that it will be expanded gradually.



During the question hour, Scindia said, “On March 27, we have opened all international sector capacity. Foreign airlines will fly 1,783 flights per week and domestic airlines will fly 1,465 flights every week.”



“This is a historic time for civil aviation in India,” he said.



Scindia also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating the ‘Udan’ scheme. He said that that Modi has been facilitating common man's travel by air and so far 11 new airlines have come into existence in the country of which three were startups.

Also Read:AIUDF Votes for Ripun Borah for Sonia Gandhi, Not for Bhupen Borah: Sirajuddin Ajmal