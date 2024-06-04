Historical Feat in India’s History: PM Modi After Claiming Victory for 3rd Time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stated that the people of the country had expressed trust in the ruling alliance for the third time in a row, marking an unprecedented period in the country's history.
PM Modi's statement comes as the BJP-led NDA is likely to establish the government following the Lok Sabha election results.
He also expressed his gratitude to the staff for their hard effort.
In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India’s history. I bow to the Janata Janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people. I also salute all our Karyakartas for their hard work. Words will never do justice to their exceptional efforts."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clinched victory in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for the third time in a row, defeating Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajai Rai by a margin of 1,52,513 votes. According to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), PM Modi secured 6,12,970 votes (54.24%) while Rai garnered 4,60,457 votes (40.74%).
Varanasi, one of the 80 parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, has been a stronghold for Modi, who has previously been elected twice from this seat, serving as the Prime Minister of India. The constituency voted in the final and seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on June 1.