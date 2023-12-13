HM Amit Shah to Inaugurate 11th Edition of Northeast Fest in New Delhi on Dec 22

The 11th edition of the Northeast Festival is all set to commence from December 22 to 24, 2023 in New Delhi.
The Union Home Minister Amit Shah will officially inaugurate the 11th edition of the North East Festival, the organizers said.
Shah will be accompanied by Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for AYUSH, Shipping, Ports and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
It may be mentioned that the Northeast Festival, which was held for the first time in 2013, has become the biggest platform to promote Northeast in Delhi. It has continually played an important role in the development of tourism in the Northeastern states as well.
After 10 successful editions in the capital of India, this year North East Festival is bringing the best of North East Music, Fashion, Food, Handicraft, Folk Dances and many more.